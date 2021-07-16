Northwest Iowa casino embarks on $8M renovation project

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- State regulators have given the go ahead to a $8 million renovation of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resorts.

The first of two phases for the project will begin in September, with the casino floor receiving new slot bases, carpet and chairs and an updated poker room. The VIP offices and restrooms also will be updated.

The initial phase, expected to cost $2 million, is estimated to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Work on phase two, which will include renovations of the restaurants and front of the house spaces, is anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Casino officials said the construction will not impede gaming, dining or resort activities.

“We work hard to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to our guests," Sharon Haselhoff, general manager of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. "These projects are consistent with our business philosophy of reinvesting in our properties, providing world-class facilities, luxurious amenities, exceptional food and great guest services for all of our guests."

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the renovations at its monthly meeting Thursday. It's the second major construction for the rural Lyon County casino in less than two years.