Northwest Iowa highways snow-covered amid blizzard warning; 1 fatal crash reported

"Snow removal will continue until 5 p.m. and resume at 6 a.m. (Saturday) morning. Agencies are encouraging staying home and do not travel if you do not have to," the county press release said.

As the storm began on Thursday afternoon, slippery conditions contributed to a fatal collision in Sioux County. The county sheriff's office reported that wreck took place on Iowa Highway 10 three miles west of Alton, Iowa, just before 5 p.m.

Josiah Gonzalez, 18, of Granville, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on the highway, while Barry Galles, 45, of Remsen, Iowa, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 eastbound. Gonzalez lost control of his vehicle, entered the westbound lane and the two struck.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead as a result of the wreck injuries at Orange City Area Health System, while Galles was treated for minor injuries and released.

As the snow began on Thursday, the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office in a social media post warned, "If you choose to drive and end up getting stuck, there is a good chance you will have to wait the storm out in your vehicle. Please don't risk the safety of yourself or others."

The blizzard warning was for all of Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Union and Clay counties in Southeast South Dakota.