SIBLEY, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan School District officials have said a homework assignment in which a high school student wrote what could happen in a school shooting was not a credible threat.
The administrative team shared the information with the public in a release posted to the district's Facebook page Monday. The post said the student did the homework for an online course taken through Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC).
"The assignment, which described what would happen leading up to, during, and after a school shooting, created concerns that were shared with our high school principal, Stan De Zeeuw, and superintendent James Craig," the post said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"...The district started an investigation with NCC and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has not revealed a credible threat to the safety of our students and staff, and as such, the district is operating under standard procedures."
Date booked: 9/16/2019. Charges: criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $2,600.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy