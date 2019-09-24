{{featured_button_text}}
SIBLEY, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan School District officials have said a homework assignment in which a high school student wrote what could happen in a school shooting was not a credible threat.

The administrative team shared the information with the public in a release posted to the district's Facebook page Monday. The post said the student did the homework for an online course taken through Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC).

"The assignment, which described what would happen leading up to, during, and after a school shooting, created concerns that were shared with our high school principal, Stan De Zeeuw, and superintendent James Craig," the post said.

"...The district started an investigation with NCC and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has not revealed a credible threat to the safety of our students and staff, and as such, the district is operating under standard procedures."

The post said Sibely-Ocheydan residents should be assured students are safe that "we will be vigilant in investigating any perceived or actual threats to the district."

