Northwest Iowa teacher dies of COVID-19

MOVILLE, Iowa -- A longtime Woodbury Central School District teacher has died from COVID-19, leaving a big void after teaching for three decades, fellow colleagues said.

Cherie Dandurand first taught at the school in 1991, so she was marking her 30th year at W-C, Superintendent Doug Glackin said Thursday. Dandurand is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the large impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 in Siouxland.

"The middle school staff lost more than a fellow teacher, they lost a family member. As the superintendent, I worked with Cherie closely on so many aspects of school. She was someone who we cannot replace. Few words can describe the impact she had on our district. Our thoughts and support go out to (husband) Robert and the rest of the family," Glackin said.

School officials in a message to parents and students announced calling off school in the early afternoon Wednesday, "due to the passing of long time staff member Cherie Dandurand. The staff needs this time to support each other and prepare for student guidance and support."