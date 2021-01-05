Northwest Iowa woman flown to hospital after collision

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release reported the wreck occurred about 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Iowa Highway 10 and U.S. Highway 75, three miles south of Sioux Center.

Larry Sorensen, 60, of Hastings, Neb., was southbound in a Kenworth semi-tractor pulling a freight trailer on Highway 75. Josalyn Van Egdom-Briggs, 18, of Hawarden, Iowa, was driving a Ford sedan westbound on Highway 10. Van Egdom-Briggs drove into the intersection and the two vehicles collided, the release said.

A passenger in the Ford, Linda Van Egdom, 73, of Hawarden, was flown from the scene by Avera Careflight to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls for treatment of serious injuries.

Van Egdom-Briggs was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

The Kenworth sustained approximately $20,000 in damage and the Ford had roughly $10,000 in damage.

