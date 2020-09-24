Number of COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County rises

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Dakota County resident was reported Thursday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the county's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 44. A department official said there were no details on the age or gender of the person who died.

The department also reported four new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus, and overall there have been 2,170 cases in Dakota County.

Across the Missouri River, cases have climbed more sharply in recent days in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

