NW Iowa physician assistant gets license back
DES MOINES -- A Primghar, Iowa, physician assistant who had sex with a patient has had his state license reinstated.

The Iowa Board of Physician Assistants on Friday approved an order to grant Anthony Peters his license.

Peters voluntarily surrendered his license in April 2019 after admitting to the board that he had had sex at least twice with a patient and committed other violations.

Since losing his license, Peters completed a professional sexual misconduct evaluation and complied with all recommendations and completed other state board requirements. An evaluator determined it was improbable that Peters would engage in future unethical behavior.

In reinstating his license, the board is requiring Peters' practice to be monitored and supervised during a one-year probation period in which he will be required to continue counseling and complete an annual ethics course.

