DAKOTA DUNES -- Water levels continue to slowly recede on the Missouri River and Big Sioux River, easing flooding worries in the region.
Union County Emergency Manager Andy Minihan said Monday that agencies are watching levees along rivers. The Associated Press reported five days ago the lower Missouri River was flooding in Nebraska and Iowa, following recent exceptionally heavy rains in Montana, North and South Dakota and Nebraska.
Many levees over a 350 mile stretch remain damaged from severe flooding in the spring, allowing the floodwaters to flow into many farm fields and rural areas.
The rising Missouri River broke through two levees northeast of Omaha on Wednesday, with the flooding impacting rural areas while officials for a time ultimately closed parts of Interstate 29 and Interstate 680 near Omaha.
The Iacinos from left, Aaron Iacino, Tera Iacino, and their children, Samuel Iacino, 11, Isabella Iacino, 13, and Tatiana Iacino, 9, watch the high water at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Joe Stanek of Sioux City looks at the rising Missouri River with his sons, Anthony, left, and Joseph, at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Joey Shockman of Jefferson, 14, and his mother Arlene Shockman walk the dog as the Missouri River takes over part of the parking lot at the boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
High water at Big Sioux River is seen beneath Military Road Bridge at North Sioux City is shown Saturday. Flooding fears for communities along the Big Sioux eased Wednesday as the National Weather Service sharply lowered projected crests for the river.
"The current releases from Gavin's Point Dam (in Yankton, South Dakota) remain at 80,000 cubic feet per second. That (higher) release level has reached the Siouxland area and we will continue to see water levels decreasing as water flows downriver," Minihan said.
In times of no flooding worries, typical dam releases are in the vicinity of 35,000 cubic feet per second.
In a prior Saturday release, Minihan said it appeared significant water level drops would be seen on the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers over the next several days.
He said people should be aware that conditions can change quickly, so they should have emergency plans in place.
