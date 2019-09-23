{{featured_button_text}}
Akron flooding

Canada geese swim in Big Sioux River floodwaters Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, near Westfield, Iowa, a day the river crested.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA DUNES -- Water levels continue to slowly recede on the Missouri River and Big Sioux River, easing flooding worries in the region.

Union County Emergency Manager Andy Minihan said Monday that agencies are watching levees along rivers. The Associated Press reported five days ago the lower Missouri River was flooding in Nebraska and Iowa, following recent exceptionally heavy rains in Montana, North and South Dakota and Nebraska.

Many levees over a 350 mile stretch remain damaged from severe flooding in the spring, allowing the floodwaters to flow into many farm fields and rural areas.

The rising Missouri River broke through two levees northeast of Omaha on Wednesday, with the flooding impacting rural areas while officials for a time ultimately closed parts of Interstate 29 and Interstate 680 near Omaha.

Also Wednesday, the Missouri River crested at 30 feet in Sioux City. The weather service has pinpointed that the level for moderate flooding in Sioux City occurs at 33 feet.

Minihan said the National Weather Service has "outlined a favorable five to seven day forecast," with no projected harmful rain storms ahead for Siouxland.

"The current releases from Gavin's Point Dam (in Yankton, South Dakota) remain at 80,000 cubic feet per second. That (higher) release level has reached the Siouxland area and we will continue to see water levels decreasing as water flows downriver," Minihan said.

In times of no flooding worries, typical dam releases are in the vicinity of 35,000 cubic feet per second.

In a prior Saturday release, Minihan said it appeared significant water level drops would be seen on the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers over the next several days.

He said people should be aware that conditions can change quickly, so they should have emergency plans in place.

