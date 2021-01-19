Officials name man killed in Union County collision

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Gayville, South Dakota, man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near Elk Point on a day of blizzard conditions.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety in a Tuesday release said the collision occurred at 6:20 p.m. Friday two miles south of Elk Point.

A 2014 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound when the driver, Mark Erickson, 57, of Gayville, lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon, driven by Eric Pollitt, 49, of Canton, Illinois, according to the release.

Erickson was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Glynis Erickson, 58, of Gayville, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Vermillion.

Pollitt sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux City hospital. All three people involved were wearing seat belts.

The northbound section of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about three hours.

