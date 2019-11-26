Oh No, Snow: First big storm of year hits Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- As usual, Siouxlanders stocked up in grocery stores in advance of a major winter snowstorm Tuesday, and now the question is how much snow falls by Wednesday morning and whether schools, health care facilities and businesses will be open.

Thanksgiving break may get moved up for some Siouxland students, with the arrival of the first major snowstorm of 2019-20. As forecast, the snow began in Sioux City in the early part of Tuesday afternoon, and began piling up as the evening progressed, amid a forecast that said up to nine inches could fall before sunrise Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Hy-Vee grocery store on Gordon Drive was full of people picking up meal staples and some Thanksgiving items. It was so packed that there were temporarily no push carts available inside, so workers were instructed via intercom to bring in some from outdoor cart corrals.

Within an hour of snow beginning in Sioux City, the first rigs to spread sand and clear streets were out by 2:30 p.m. under the direction of Field Services Department Director Ed Pickens.

"We will have people going round the clock until the snow stops. We'll be here until it is taken care of," Pickens said.