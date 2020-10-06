Okoboji, Woodbury Central among growing number of schools with mask mandates

At Woodbury Central, the motion that unanimously passed said, "To require masks be worn by all staff and students in the building and at activities by players on the bench (except football as they wear helmets) and on the bus. To allow teachers, especially elementary teachers, discretion in when masks may not be worn or when they feel social distancing can be obtained as in PE, recess, and band/choir."

An email to WC parents and students said, "As a result of this motion, all students and staff will wear masks beginning Wednesday, October 7th."

The Woodbury Central Monday meeting was at least the third one in which masks have been a top issue since late July. The first time was a special meeting in which people were urged to come speak about how the school reopening would look, and more than 100 people attended.

WC patrons debated the merits of requiring or just recommending the wearing of masks by students. Some people shared impressions that wearing masks all day would be derogatory health-wise for students, while others said public health officials have said that is not so.

A middle-aged man from the back of the gym said, "President Trump has said you can't mandate masks ... So what happens if I send my kid without a mask?"