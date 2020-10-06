Okoboji, Woodbury Central among growing number of schools with mask mandates

SIOUX CITY --In week seven of the 2020-21 school year, a trend shows more masks are being worn by pupils and employees in Northwest Iowa schools.
A change in state guidelines last week concerning the wearing of face masks and quarantining during the novel coronavirus pandemic is apparently prompting more Northwest Iowa school districts to adopt mask-wearing mandates, as Woodbury Central and Okoboji are the latest to make that move.
In school board meetings on Monday, Woodbury Central and Okoboji members voted to change from recommending to requiring masks, effective on Wednesday.
The Hinton School Board made a similar change last week, mere hours after Gov. Kim Reynolds and state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati on Sept. 29 announced new state guidelines that no longer recommend that a person quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 if both of them were wearing face masks.
The previous policy recommended a two-week quarantine for those who had close contact with someone who had tested positive.
The mask changes are coming for some districts in Plymouth and Woodbury counties, which have had some of the highest positivity rates for coronavirus since mid-September. Woodbury County moved past the mark of 6,000 cases of coronavirus, and two more deaths were announced Tuesday, taking the county total to 73.
School boards over the last week have been slating special board meetings to discuss adding the mask mandate. That happened on Friday in Sibley-Ocheyedan, and on Monday for Okoboji and Woodbury Central. In all three cases, the meetings ended with positive votes for mask requirements, which were turnabouts from the practice when school started in late August.
As the 2020-21 year started, a Journal analysis showed only a handful of Siouxland school districts required students and teachers to wear masks or facial shields at all times in school.
The Journal sent emails to over 55 area districts, seeking details of their facial covering policies. Of the 34 schools that responded by a deadline Friday, just 10 said they are requiring pupils and instructors to wear masks in classrooms, hallways and buses.
For the Okoboji school in Milford, Iowa, the new mask mandate covers grades one through 12, while it is "highly recommended" that kindergarten pupils also wear them, and those youngest students must wear them on buses. Okoboji students not wishing to comply will be allowed to enroll in the district's online learning program.
At Woodbury Central, the motion that unanimously passed said, "To require masks be worn by all staff and students in the building and at activities by players on the bench (except football as they wear helmets) and on the bus. To allow teachers, especially elementary teachers, discretion in when masks may not be worn or when they feel social distancing can be obtained as in PE, recess, and band/choir."
An email to WC parents and students said, "As a result of this motion, all students and staff will wear masks beginning Wednesday, October 7th."
The Woodbury Central Monday meeting was at least the third one in which masks have been a top issue since late July. The first time was a special meeting in which people were urged to come speak about how the school reopening would look, and more than 100 people attended.
WC patrons debated the merits of requiring or just recommending the wearing of masks by students. Some people shared impressions that wearing masks all day would be derogatory health-wise for students, while others said public health officials have said that is not so.
A middle-aged man from the back of the gym said, "President Trump has said you can't mandate masks ... So what happens if I send my kid without a mask?"
W-C Superintendent Doug Glackin said while the wearing of masks would not be an absolute requirement for W-C, school officials wanted them to be worn as much as practical.
Hinton Principal Phil Goetstouwers said no one at the Sept. 29 meeting spoke against the mask mandate.
