Omaha man drowns in East Lake Okoboji
Omaha man drowns in East Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- An Omaha man drowned Wednesday in East Lake Okoboji after rescuing his son.
 
Emergency personnel responded at 11:26 a.m. to a report of a male who had gone underwater near the west shore of the lake in the 16000 block of 255th Avenue in the Francis Sites area.
 
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Urban, 41, had swam to rescue his son, who had fallen off a paddleboard and become entangled in weeds. After Urban freed the boy, he became entangled in the weeds himself and was unable to stay above water. Friends of Urban were able to find him and bring him to shore, where lifesaving measures were administered. Urban was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare, where lifesaving measures continued until he was pronounced dead.
 
The incident remains under investigation.
