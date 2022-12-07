 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man injured in crash near Sheldon

  • 0
ambulance stock

SHELDON, Iowa -- An Omaha man was seriously injured Tuesday after his car struck a truck trailer on a rural road near Sheldon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Brian Williams was driving south in a Hyundai Elantra in the 3400 block of Nettle Avenue southeast of Sheldon at 1:19 p.m., when he crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a trailer attached to a northbound semitrailer driven by Devon Stetson, 22, of Hull, Iowa. Stetson had attempted to avoid the collision by moving to the right, but was unable to do so.

After striking the trailer, Williams' car left the road. Williams, 48, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hartley man dies in Pocahontas County crash

Hartley man dies in Pocahontas County crash

Richard Leth, of Hartley, was northbound in a GMC Sierra on Iowa Highway 4 near Havelock at approximately 2:28 a.m., when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Mack truck driven by Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study casts doubt on police use of facial technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News