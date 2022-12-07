Omaha man injured in crash near Sheldon

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Brian Williams was driving south in a Hyundai Elantra in the 3400 block of Nettle Avenue southeast of Sheldon at 1:19 p.m., when he crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a trailer attached to a northbound semitrailer driven by Devon Stetson, 22, of Hull, Iowa. Stetson had attempted to avoid the collision by moving to the right, but was unable to do so.