Omaha man injured in crash near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- An Omaha man was seriously injured Tuesday after his car struck a truck trailer on a rural road near Sheldon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Brian Williams was driving south in a Hyundai Elantra in the 3400 block of Nettle Avenue southeast of Sheldon at 1:19 p.m., when he crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a trailer attached to a northbound semitrailer driven by Devon Stetson, 22, of Hull, Iowa. Stetson had attempted to avoid the collision by moving to the right, but was unable to do so.
After striking the trailer, Williams' car left the road. Williams, 48, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.