Omaha tribal protest limited

MACY, Neb. -- As the Omaha Tribal Council conducted its quarterly stated meeting in an empty meeting room, a handful of tribal members seeking change stood outside the tribal offices, hoping to voice their concerns.

Some among the dozen or so gathered held signs calling for changes to a system they believe is used by elected officials for their own benefit and threatens to fire tribal employees who speak out.

"We just hope that people learn to stand up for themselves. This has been going on for a long time and things need to change," said Ezra Lyons, who stood on the steps outside the building and held up a sign with his brother Wakiyan.

The public was not allowed to attend the meeting in person, but more than 200 people at times watched it virtually via Zoom.

Board secretary Gwen Porter said the council chose to conduct the meeting virtually in order to manage the crowd that was anticipated. Six police officers were posted outside the building throughout the meeting.

The crowd was much smaller than Sariah Harlan had hoped. The former acting chief of tribal office, she resigned on Feb. 9, the day after a council motion to terminate her failed, and has since rallied tribal members with social media posts alleging corruption among tribal officials. Friday's small turnout, she said, was proof that people are scared that tribal officials will retaliate against them if challenged. She also criticized the council for closing the meeting to in-person attendance.

"This is unfortunate that they've closed the doors and won't let us in," Harlan said outside the office while vehicles drove past slowly, some of the drivers holding up cellphones to take pictures or video of the protesters outside.

Harlan has alleged tribal officials have misused federal dollars and used their positions to benefit themselves and their families. She has begun circulating a petition to remove Porter from office on the grounds of gross neglect and incompetency, inability to perform duties of an elected official, improper conduct and misuse of office. In particular, she claims Porter used her position to secure $13,000 from the tribe's higher education assistance program for her son while telling other tribal members there were no funds available.

Porter has denied the allegations and did so again on Friday.

"I will not apologize for something I didn't do," Porter said near the end of the meeting. "I have never directed any tribal employee to assist my son."

Porter, who is up for re-election this fall, said she has not decided if she will run for re-election to another three-year term, but has no plans to step down.

"I considered that just to end all this, just to get the tribe out of this light," Porter said. "I will hold my seat. I prefer to be petitioned for standing by the truth."

Near the end of the meeting, the council approved the creation of a five-member compliance review committee to review the actions of tribal programs. Council vice chairwoman Cheyenne Robinson said it's a solution to some of the issues tribal members have raised.

"I want to thank you for your comments, and we hear you. It's not being ignored," Robinson said.

Outside the tribal office, and prior to that action, Harlan said she planned to push forward with her signature campaign to remove Porter from office. Harlan said she's also advocating for a change to the tribal constitution to allow all tribal members, not just those who live on the reservation, to vote in tribal council elections. Of the 7,000 registered members, she said, only about 2,000-3,000 currently live on the reservation and are therefore eligible to vote. She said all members should have a voice in who leads the tribe.

"They want change. Clearly, they want change," she said.

The constitutional amendments appear to be one thing she and Porter agree upon. Porter said some of the changes being sought were under consideration before Harlan resigned.

"I want this constitution to be changed so people can get the type of council members they want," Porter said in an interview after the meeting. "These are things that were taking place before all this. The truth is being twisted."

