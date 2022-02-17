Omaha Tribe members raise concerns about officials' actions

MACY, Neb. -- The day she resigned as acting chief of tribal office for the Omaha Tribe, Sariah Harlan posted a long message on Facebook.

Intended to clear up misconceptions about her departure, the Feb. 9 post also included allegations of corruption Harlan said she had observed during her five months in the job.

"I didn't think it was going to gain any attention," Harlan said.

Instead, it had the opposite effect.

Harlan's post, in which she questioned tribal leaders' use of federal COVID relief funds and made accusations of embezzlement, a lack of transparency in how tribal funds are spent and some council members' use of their position to financially benefit themselves and their families, has led to a petition for the removal of tribal council secretary Gwen Porter and talk of asking at least two other council members to resign.

Harlan said the reaction shows a growing unrest among tribal members living both on and off the Omaha Indian Reservation about years of perceived financial misdeeds by tribal leaders and intimidation tactics to keep dissenters quiet. Members are afraid to speak up, Harlan said, because they fear they could lose their jobs in retaliation.

"A lot of people are upset about how certain people in leadership are choosing to run our government," the 31-year-old Harlan said. "It's a movement. Our generation cares about stopping injustice. They fear the leadership, and it should not be like that."

Harlan and other volunteers who have formed a group named Vocal Omaha Indians Campaigning for Equality, or VOICE, had planned to present a petition seeking Porter's removal at Friday's stated council meeting, a quarterly event in which tribal members can freely question council members.

On Thursday afternoon, a notice posted the tribe's Facebook page said the meeting would be conducted virtually on Zoom rather than in person. The meeting also was shortened to three hours from the usual six.

Harlan said a large group still plans to gather outside the tribal office in Macy during the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday.

Tribal chairman Leander Merrick did not return messages seeking comment.

Among the grounds for Porter's removal are gross neglect and incompetency, inability to perform duties of an elected official, improper conduct and misuse of office.

Porter denied the allegations.

"I feel like this is retaliation because she (Harlan) didn't agree with what was being done," Porter said. "It's hatefulness. That's all that I can think of."

Porter said she does not plan to cave in to the "mob mentality" demanding her to step down.

"That is their right, according to our constitution," she said. "I considered stepping down for my own peace, but then thought if I do, how is that going to look?"

Elected to a three-year term in November 2019, Porter, who also served a term from 2012-15, said Harlan did a good job in certain areas.

"I really like her," Porter said. "She has potential, but I think her energy is twisted. There's a process in how to address things. I felt like there was a lot of undermining."

Harlan, who grew up in rural Macy and lives in South Sioux City, said she attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and Fort Lewis College, in Durango, Colorado, studying business and political science. She returned to the area in 2019 to work for Ho-Chunk Inc. at the neighboring Winnebago Tribe before taking a grant writing position with the Omaha Tribe.

She also served as an assistant tribal prosecutor until her September appointment as acting chief of tribal office, a management position with CEO-like oversight duties.

Harlan said as she familiarized herself with tribal operations, she became alarmed with what she considered a lack of accountability in how some programs were administered and benefits distributed. Harlan said the more questions she asked, the more resistance she received.

"The chairman said I was creating a disruption. I was just doing my job," Harlan said. "There's no transparency in finances, and that just blew my mind that they let it happen without asking any questions."

At a Feb. 8 council meeting, Porter moved to terminate Harlan. The motion failed 4-3.

Harlan resigned the following day. Doing so, she said, enabled her to speak freely. According to tribal policy, if she had been terminated, she would have been prohibited from speaking out.

Porter said Harlan and her supporters are telling only part of the story about how tribal funds were distributed, making it look as though Porter's family benefited at the expense of others. She said the council has been transparent about use of tribal funds.

"I think we have been for the best of our abilities," Porter said. "We can always do better, and there's always room for improvement."

Harlan said she now aims to educate tribal members about the tribal constitution so they know their rights and also what their leaders can and can't do.

"There has to be a change in how the system is," Harlan said. "The only way that's going to happen is for people to speak up."

Harlan's allegations are not the first time tribal officials have been accused of improper use of funds.

In 2016, nine tribal officials, including three who were members of the tribal council at the time, were indicted in federal court on charges of using thousands of dollars in federal funds to pay themselves bonuses. All nine eventually pleaded guilty, were placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution.

In 2015, a former tribal chairman pleaded guilty and was placed on probation after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to theft by another tribal official, who also was charged but died before her case was resolved.

