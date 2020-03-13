On order by Gov. Noem, South Dakota schools statewide to close next week

PIERRE, South Dakota -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a state of emergency order, out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic, and K-12 schools will be closed beginning Monday.

Noem made the move midday Friday, as news broke of one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in McCook County, according to the state Department of Health website.

In a press conference, Noem said schools should use this time to "clean their facilities and prepare for the following week."

In discussing when schools will reopen, she said, "We will continue to reevaluate, which is what we've been doing all along on all of these decisions."

There have been no coronavirus cases in Union and Clay counties.