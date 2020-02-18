On the hardwood, Woodbury County sheriff still lays down the law

SIOUX CITY -- Dave Drew had a memorable day some winters ago, when working a shift for the Tri-State Drug Task Force, before tackling his extra job.
Working in plainclothes fashion to nab a person on a drug charge in the parking lot of a big box store, Drew got the arrest in adrenaline-fueled fashion. He then shifted gears and headed to referee a boys basketball game that involved Sioux City East High School.
"I told (East coach) Ras Vanderloo, 'I'm amped up, we just took down a guy by gunpoint -- don't push me tonight,'" Drew recounted Monday, as he continues referee jobs as the 2020 tournament trail in Iowa proceeds.
Summarizing his outlook in a 23rd season as referee, Drew said, "I look forward to it every year. This year -- usually I am ready for it to be done, but not this year."
In 2011, when elected to his first term as Woodbury County Sheriff, Drew said he might give up his part-time night job as a high school basketball referee. Eight years later, after deciding not to run for re-election to a third term, Drew is still out reffing dozens of games per winter, and plans to go another three years.
"It is just a release from my line of work. I'm so glad I continued. It got me away from work, for the next four hours. Although at every intermission, I was checking my phone to make sure I didn't miss anything," Drew said.
One of Drew's favorite barbs from a fan showed the guy knew about his main job.
"He didn't like the call. He said, 'Go back and be sheriff.' You gotta stop and and laugh at that," Drew said.
He added how his response to heckling fans makes a difference: "A smile and a laugh is good. Let them know you are human. If you are reffing basketball, you aren't going to get them all right. You hope you are fair. You just want to make sure you are doing your best."
Graduating after being a baseball, football and basketball athlete at Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Drew embarked on a career in law enforcement. Thirty-nine years ago, he began as a cop in Marcus, Iowa, then moved to the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for such tasks as a patrol deputy.
He went golfing one day with Kris Jacobson, a former North High School basketball standout. Jacobson had more cash on him that day than Drew, who asked how he got so flush. Hearing it was from being a referee, Drew grew more intrigued about becoming a ref. Then, when he got far enough into the career that he veered to a schedule with many nights open, Drew became a referee at age 37.
As he told that story Monday, Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tony Wingert walked by Drew's office and asked what the interview was concerning. Told it was about Drew's night job as a referee, Wingert said with sarcasm, "About how bad he is?"
Back when the pay was $50 for two games, Drew began by serving as a referee in low-stakes games, such as junior high, junior varsity or freshman contests, to gain experience and confidence. He distinctly recounted his first game, played at River Valley in Correctionville, when a kid traveled as the initial violation that presented itself.
"I blow the whistle so soft, it sounded like a tennis shoe squeak...You are kind of intimidated at first," he said.
Brian DeJong, the Hinton School District athletic director, now hires Drew for a few games per season, and got to know him when first serving as a coach for Charter Oak-Ute in the early 2000's.
"(Drew) is a very good official. He is very professional. He really relates to and gets along with kids," DeJong said.
He said no one would know Drew is a sheriff, because he doesn't bring it up when serving as a referee.
"(Drew) gets a little bit of ribbing from the crowd, but he takes it with a grain of salt," DeJong said.
Back in the 2011-12 season, as he was first elected as sheriff, Drew mulled giving up refereeing football and basketball games, because leading the law enforcement team of more than 100 people is a big lift. At the same time, Drew was hesitant to jettison something he enjoys so much.
"I really wrestle with it. I would really miss it. I might back down a little, because we want to do some town hall meetings and things, and I don't want it to interfere," he said at the time.
Ultimately, he gave up being a referee for football in 2013, but remains calling three-seconds-in-the-lane violations and over-and-back plays for hoops.
Drew tries to do no more than two nights per season at the same town, and in the busiest weeks, will be on courts four times over the week. Usually he is on a three-man crew that draws from Kelly Kreber, Joel Gottlieb and Jerry Buckstead.
Some nights, Drew will depart for the game about 4 p.m. and get back home about 10:30 p.m. The pay this year is about $110 or $115 for a two-game evening.
He referees in a 70-mile radius of Sioux City, from north to Rock Valley and south to Boyer Valley, with a few in Nebraska, although none in South Dakota.
Drew said places with quality basketball and also good fans include Rock Valley and Sheldon. He also returns with pleasure to many places where he has a good relationship with past and present athletic directors, such as West Sioux (Hawarden) with Denny Peters and at Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union with Lonnie Boekhout.
Drew joked that Boekhout gives him so much pizza and hot dogs that reffing in MMCRU marks the only night of the season he'll leave weighing more than before he jogged the court over two games.
"He's got the best hot dogs in the world. I call them Lon Dogs," Drew said.
Drew discussed the reception he gets from players, coaches and fans. He said high school players are usually not demonstrative, so he hasn't needed to hand out a technical call to one for a few years. He said some coaches run hotter than others when it comes "to pushing the envelope" verbally on referees, but said for the most part people on both sides of the coach/ref equation keep disagreements in line.
When it comes to fans, Drew has stories galore, saying some schools are known for having fans who berate refs. He said as a season goes on, fans seem to become for vocal on calls they dislike.
"Sometimes they think they have a better seat. Sometimes they do," Drew said.
He said fans who think he out to get a team should know, "I don't care who wins and loses." Drew added it is not that he doesn't take the heft of the games seriously, but has no stake in who wins. However, Drew admitted he likes it when programs with long periods of little success reverse course to have winning years.
Even though Drew's sheriff's career will end in December, he not only plans to referee next year, but already has about 20 nights of games lined up. And he's already got some basketball games on tap for 2022-23.
"That might be it. I think three (more years) might be it," Drew said.