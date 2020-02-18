On the hardwood, Woodbury County sheriff still lays down the law

"He's got the best hot dogs in the world. I call them Lon Dogs," Drew said.

Drew discussed the reception he gets from players, coaches and fans. He said high school players are usually not demonstrative, so he hasn't needed to hand out a technical call to one for a few years. He said some coaches run hotter than others when it comes "to pushing the envelope" verbally on referees, but said for the most part people on both sides of the coach/ref equation keep disagreements in line.

When it comes to fans, Drew has stories galore, saying some schools are known for having fans who berate refs. He said as a season goes on, fans seem to become for vocal on calls they dislike.

"Sometimes they think they have a better seat. Sometimes they do," Drew said.

He said fans who think he out to get a team should know, "I don't care who wins and loses." Drew added it is not that he doesn't take the heft of the games seriously, but has no stake in who wins. However, Drew admitted he likes it when programs with long periods of little success reverse course to have winning years.

Even though Drew's sheriff's career will end in December, he not only plans to referee next year, but already has about 20 nights of games lined up. And he's already got some basketball games on tap for 2022-23.