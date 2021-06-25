Onawa issues water boil advisory

ONAWA, Iowa -- Onawa residents are advised to boil their water or use bottled water for cooking and other uses.

The city issued a boil advisory Friday morning while the city tests its water as a precautionary measure.

City water plant supervisor Eric Mesenbrink said a thunderstorm Thursday morning caused an electrical short, which led to an equipment failure at the water plant. That resulted in low water pressure, which can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system, and triggered the boil advisory until tests confirm the city's water supply is not contaminated.

The advisory will be in effect until Monday.

During that time, residents should use bottled water or boil all water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or cooking. Water should be boiled for one minute, then cooled before use.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.