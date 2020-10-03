One month to election day, early voting measures underway in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans and Nebraskans on Monday can begin casting early ballots in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

What's long been called absentee voting and now often is termed early voting is a practice that has become increasingly common, and will be especially prevalent this year, as election officials across the nation make changes to carry out voting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Woodbury County, Auditor Pat Gill said he anticipates the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail in this election.

In Nebraska, back in late August, Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced his office would mail an early ballot application to every registered voter whose county did not already do so. The effect will be every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail, Evnen said, and those were sent out Sept. 28.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” Evnen said.