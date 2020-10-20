One-third of Woodbury County COVID-19 deaths have come over last month

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Tuesday, continuing a recent trend of increasing deaths over the last month.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the person who died was a woman who was over age 81. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 91, and that number has increased rapidly over the last month, as the number of deaths was 61 as of Sept. 19.

That means 30, or roughly one-third of all deaths, since the first Woodbury County death was recorded six months ago on April 21, have occurred over the last month. Additionally, 10 deaths have been recorded in the county over the last seven days.

There were two additional deaths reported Tuesday in Northwest Iowa, with one more from COVID-19 in Plymouth County taking the total to 26, while one in O'Brien County hiking the number to 11. Plymouth County ranks third among Siouxland counties for deaths, trailing Woodbury and Dakota counties.

Siouxland District Health Department also reported 35 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours into Tuesday, and overall there have been 6,839 cases in Woodbury County.