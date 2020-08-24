Only sports events for Morningside College homecoming will be held

SIOUX CITY -- The homecoming celebration at Morningside College this fall will be pared down to sports events only.
In a Monday release, the college announced that "due to the continuing global (coronavirus) pandemic and Morningside’s enduring commitment to social responsibility and campus health and safety," homecoming events will be reduced.
The homecoming football game against city rival Briar Cliff University at Elwood Olsen Stadium will be played as scheduled with fans in attendance on Oct. 10, as will all other scheduled home athletic events. The release said guidelines and requirements for fans attending Morningside athletic events will be available in the coming weeks.
All other in-person campus events for alumni and guests during Homecoming weekend 2020 are canceled. The list includes Taste of Morningside, alumni tours, all college-affiliated reunions or social gatherings and the M-Club Hall of Fame induction event. Those who were to have been inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame or were to have received a CODA Legacy Award will now be honored during the 2021 homecoming activities.
In early September, Morningside will share information about Virtual Spirit Week and online events for alumni and fans to enjoy during the week of homecoming.
Morningside alumni and community members with questions about the changes should contact Shiran Nathaniel, Director of Alumni Relations, at 712-274-5295 or nathaniel@morningside.edu.
Classes began at Morningside College on Aug. 19. Morningside College officials set details to safely bring back students for the fall semester during the pandemic, including delivering instruction in in-person fashion, finishing courses by Thanksgiving and requiring masks in all academic buildings.
College President John Reynders in July said monitoring the pandemic remains a fluid situation, so plans could change at the Sioux City institution.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.