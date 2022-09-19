Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County.
The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice.
Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments in the county because of the continued dry conditions in the area.
The Fire Marshal's Office approved the request, ruling that open burning would present a danger to life and property.
Anyone violating the burning ban could be charged with a simple misdemeanor.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.