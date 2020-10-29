Orange City woman hurt in Lyon County crash

LESTER, Iowa -- An Orange City, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in rural Lyon County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Sheila Janssen, 59, was westbound on 180th Street near Lester in a Volkswagen Beetle at about 12:30 p.m. when she entered the intersection with Dove Avenue and was struck broadside by a northbound truck driven by Lynn Knoblock, 52, of Larchwood, Iowa.

An initial investigation determined that Janssen had failed to yield at a stop sign before driving through the intersection. She sustained critical injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Knoblock was not injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.