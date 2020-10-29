 Skip to main content
Orange City woman hurt in Lyon County crash
Orange City woman hurt in Lyon County crash

LESTER, Iowa -- An Orange City, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in rural Lyon County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Sheila Janssen, 59, was westbound on 180th Street near Lester in a Volkswagen Beetle at about 12:30 p.m. when she entered the intersection with Dove Avenue and was struck broadside by a northbound truck driven by Lynn Knoblock, 52, of Larchwood, Iowa.

An initial investigation determined that Janssen had failed to yield at a stop sign before driving through the intersection. She sustained critical injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Knoblock was not injured.

