Osceola County has first COVID-19 case, 3 more in Woodbury County

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Osceola County reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the day the number of worldwide deaths associated with the virus moved past the 100,000 mark.
According to a press release from Osceola Community Health Services, the individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, who is self-isolating at home. Only a few Northwest Iowa counties have yet to report a single case of the virus -- Cherokee, Ida and Sac counties.
Also on Friday, three additional cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Woodbury County, according to a social media post by the Siouxland District Health Department.
The new cases include two adult males and an adult female, all between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. Their status -- whether they are isolated at home or receiving medical treatment -- is unknown.
Woodbury County now has 15 positive coronavirus cases since the first was reported back in March.
Iowa's total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,388 as of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Thirty-one deaths associated with the virus have been reported in the state.
In South Dakota, one new confirmed case was reported in Yankton County, bringing the county's total to 19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The county, with a population shy of 23,000 people, continues to have the highest number of cases of any in Siouxland.
Nearby Clay County has six cases, while Union County has three. Of Clay County's cases, three have recovered, while two have recovered in Union County and 12 in Yankton.
As of the Friday reporting, South Dakota has a total of 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,111 having tested negative for the virus. Six deaths have been attributed to the virus across the state, while 177 have recovered.
In Nebraska, after 68 new positive cases were reported Friday, 635 cases total of COVID-19 have been reported, and 15 people have died statewide.
The Department of Health and Human Services said 9,375 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
