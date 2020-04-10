Osceola County has first COVID-19 case, 3 more in Woodbury County

In South Dakota, one new confirmed case was reported in Yankton County, bringing the county's total to 19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The county, with a population shy of 23,000 people, continues to have the highest number of cases of any in Siouxland.

Nearby Clay County has six cases, while Union County has three. Of Clay County's cases, three have recovered, while two have recovered in Union County and 12 in Yankton.

As of the Friday reporting, South Dakota has a total of 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,111 having tested negative for the virus. Six deaths have been attributed to the virus across the state, while 177 have recovered.

In Nebraska, after 68 new positive cases were reported Friday, 635 cases total of COVID-19 have been reported, and 15 people have died statewide.

The Department of Health and Human Services said 9,375 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.