You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Part of major Sioux City thoroughfare to be closed into Friday
View Comments

Part of major Sioux City thoroughfare to be closed into Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Road Closure
Alex Boisjolie

SIOUX CITY -- One lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed into Friday while city crews make repairs to pavement and watermains.

The city of Sioux City Engineering Division in a release announced the closure began Tuesday afternoon and will likely end by Friday morning, if good weather conditions continue.

The lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed over a stretch between  Bushnell Avenue and U.S. Highway 75.

A flagger will be used to direct traffic through the area, and drivers are advised to drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs related to the lane closure.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News