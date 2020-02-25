Part of major Sioux City thoroughfare to be closed into Friday

SIOUX CITY -- One lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed into Friday while city crews make repairs to pavement and watermains.

The city of Sioux City Engineering Division in a release announced the closure began Tuesday afternoon and will likely end by Friday morning, if good weather conditions continue.

The lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed over a stretch between Bushnell Avenue and U.S. Highway 75.

A flagger will be used to direct traffic through the area, and drivers are advised to drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs related to the lane closure.

