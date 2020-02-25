Part of Sioux City main thoroughfare to be closed into Friday

SIOUX CITY -- One lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed into Friday while city crews make repairs to pavement and watermains.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The city of Sioux City Engineering Division in a release announced the closure began Tuesday afternoon and will likely end by Friday morning, if good weather conditions continue.
The lane of Morningside Avenue will be closed over a stretch between Bushnell Avenue and U.S. Highway 75.
A flagger will be used to direct traffic through the area, and drivers are advised to drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs related to the lane closure.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.