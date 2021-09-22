Pedestrian struck by car in Royal

ROYAL, Iowa -- A woman walking on a Royal street was injured Tuesday after being struck by a car.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Main Street, where deputies determined that 73-year-old Linda Yungbluth was walking east on the street when she was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 17-year-old girl. Yungbluth was transported to Spencer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile's name was not released. The car she was driving is owned by Michelle Haroldson.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
