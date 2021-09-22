 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by car in Royal
Pedestrian struck by car in Royal

ROYAL, Iowa -- A woman walking on a Royal street was injured Tuesday after being struck by a car.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Main Street, where deputies determined that 73-year-old Linda Yungbluth was walking east on the street when she was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 17-year-old girl. Yungbluth was transported to Spencer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile's name was not released. The car she was driving is owned by Michelle Haroldson.

