Pender says water is OK to drink again

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender residents can once again safely drink the village's water after a new round of tests showed reduced nitrate levels.
A water sample tested Thursday in Lincoln passed, the Pender Village Board said in a posting Friday on its Facebook page.
Earlier this week, the board advised that infants under 6 months, pregnant women and nursing mothers should not drink the tap water because a March 31 water sample showed the presence of nitrates above state-accepted levels.
Technicians will continue to monitor the water treatment plant to ensure it is operating properly, the board said.