 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pender water OK for drinking

  • 0

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender residents can once again safely drink the village's water after a new round of tests showed reduced nitrate levels.

A water sample tested Thursday in Lincoln passed, the Pender Village Board said in a posting Friday on its Facebook page.

Earlier this week, the board advised that infants under 6 months, pregnant women and nursing mothers should not drink the tap water because a March 31 water sample showed the presence of nitrates above state-accepted levels.

Technicians will continue to monitor the water treatment plant to ensure it is operating properly, the board said.

$1 for 13 weeks
Water faucet stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. nursing shortage: 500,000 health care workers no longer employed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News