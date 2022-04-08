Pender water OK for drinking

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender residents can once again safely drink the village's water after a new round of tests showed reduced nitrate levels.
A water sample tested Thursday in Lincoln passed, the Pender Village Board said in a posting Friday on its Facebook page.
Earlier this week, the board advised that infants under 6 months, pregnant women and nursing mothers should not drink the tap water because a March 31 water sample showed the presence of nitrates above state-accepted levels.
Technicians will continue to monitor the water treatment plant to ensure it is operating properly, the board said.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
