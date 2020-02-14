You are the owner of this article.
Person dead after fatal fire in Spencer, Iowa
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SPENCER, Iowa -- A person died in a fire that extensively damaged a home in Spencer on Thursday.

Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover confirmed the death, which came after firefighters were dispatched to a home at 528 E. First St., with the possibility of an occupant still inside the residence.

The person was found dead by firefighters, and Stover said an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner will be used to determine the identity of the person.

A combined 22 firefighters were on the scene for seven hours, and the home was heavily damaged. The investigation is continuing to determine the cause of the fire.

