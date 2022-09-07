 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickup driver hurt in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.

Gerloff, 24, of George, Iowa, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

