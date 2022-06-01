Pisgah man killed in crash near Mondamin

MONDAMIN, Iowa -- A Pisgah, Iowa, man was killed and another man injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in rural Mondamin.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 6:58 p.m. near East Kelly Avenue and 180th Trail north of Mondamin. Thomas Peasley was driving north on Kelly Avenue in a Silverado pickup truck when he lost control, left the road and rolled several times before landing on the driver's side in the west ditch.

Peasley, 22, of Pisgah, was killed in the crash. Another man in the pickup, Michael Rodriquez, 24, of Council Bluffs, was transported to a Missouri Valley, Iowa, hospital for treatment of his injuries. Neither of the men was wearing a seat belt.

The state patrol said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

