Plymouth County crash victim dies

LE MARS, Iowa -- A woman hurt in a crash Monday near Le Mars has died of her injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Kristine McElroy, 56, of Sioux City, died Tuesday.

McElroy was driving north on U.S. Highway 75 when her 2015 Audi left the road for unknown reasons at mile marker 119, struck a guard rail and the support pole of a highway sign.

Authorities were notified at 3:09 a.m. Monday of debris on the roadway. While en route, a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy came upon the crash scene. McElory was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

The crash remains under investigation.

