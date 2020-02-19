Plymouth County deputies rescue horse from creek

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies didn't horse around Tuesday after getting a call about an animal in trouble.

At 3 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the 1900 block of Hickory Avenue to help rescue a horse that had gotten stuck in a creek.

After deputies arrived and assessed the situation, they called Stockton Towing, of Sioux City, to pull the horse from the creek. With help from the deputies, the tow truck operator removed the horse, and a veterinarian was called to examine it.

The condition of the horse was not known, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

