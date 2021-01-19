Plymouth County hospital readies for second group of people to get coronavirus vaccine

LE MARS, Iowa -- A second round of novel coronavirus vaccines will soon be coming to Plymouth County and, in anticipation of that step, officials at the Floyd Valley Healthcare facility in Le Mars have set clinics for priority groups.

The priority group of Plymouth County front line health care workers first got the vaccine earlier in January. In a release, Floyd Valley officials said by the second week of February, a bigger group of people, including the elderly, will be able to be vaccinated.

The Floyd Valley release said the ordering comes from following directions by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those in the second group of people to get the vaccine include those age 75 or older, plus others who are vulnerable to high risk of exposure, such as people with disabilities living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, inmates and jail staff, and people living or working in congregate settings, such as sober living homes or behavioral health treatment centers.

It is possible that employees of K-12 school systems and elected government officials could also get the vaccine.