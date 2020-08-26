Plymouth County schools react to spike in COVID-19 rates

REMSEN, Iowa -- Coronavirus cases in Plymouth County, the state's top hot spot, continued to climb Wednesday as two schools in Remsen prepared to begin in-person instruction Thursday.
Multiple students in another district, meanwhile, were in quarantine after coming in contact with a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19.
Plymouth County health officials have traced the outbreak to various social events in Remsen and a recent golf tournament in Akron.
Remsen St. Mary's, a Catholic school, and MMCRU, which operates an elementary school in Remsen, pushed back the start of their 2020-21 academic years from Monday to Thursday due to the outbreak.
The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. The positivity rate in Plymouth, which has led the state since last week, rose to 22 percent Wednesday, up from 20.4 percent on Tuesday and 20.8 percent on Monday.
In a letter Wednesday to district residents, MMCRU Superintendent Dan Barkel explained the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 academic year by three days due to the county's "stubbornly high" positivity rates.
"We apologize for the inconvenience of not having school earlier this week and the mixed messages we inadvertently sent with our communications. COVID-19 continues to be a difficult virus to contain," Barkel said.
Remsen St. Mary's Principal Kim Phillips was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Akron-Westfield started its new school year as scheduled Tuesday. A-W Superintendent Randy Collins was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
At Kingsley-Pierson, a district with territory in both Plymouth and Woodbury counties, a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.
Kingsley-Pierson opened its new year on Aug. 13, one of the state's earliest start dates. K-P Superintendent Scott Bailey said Wednesday he has informed district patrons of the positive test. Because the student had been in close contact with others, several other students have been quarantined at home and are taking classes online instead of school for two weeks.
"When we began the school year, we understood that this may happen, at some point," Bailey said. "Regardless of the safety precautions we put into place during the school day, we can not control who people are around after school or events and activities they may go to in the evenings or on the weekends.
"We are committed to providing the best possible educational environment for our students whether that is through in-person learning or a hybrid virtual environment. We will continue to educate our students while revisiting and modifying our safety protocols."
Bailey declined to disclosed the number of students quarantining because of the positive test, but did say the current middle school absentee rate is 4 percent. The district has a K-12 enrollment of about 440.
In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
On Wednesday morning, a few residents out for a walk in Remsen shared their impressions of the city as a hot spot for the virus.
Liz Fisch, whose youngest child attends St. Mary's High School, said she is being wary and follows mask wearing and distancing tips in her personal life and also in operating Fisch Funeral Home.
She said she supports measures such as requiring masks and social distancing in St. Mary's, if that means courses can be held in the building rather than online.
Fisch said she wasn't aware of any Remsen social events that might have been fodder for community spread. Local resident Tom Bacan noted a longstanding annual town demolition derby had been called off due to the virus.
Tara Geddes, manager for Floyd Valley Community Health, affiliated with Plymouth County Public Health, said in a statement to the Journal, "There has been an increase in cases in the Remsen area, but they are not tied to any specific event or events, such as an outbreak, and are considered community spread. Often times increases may be tied to social events, family gatherings, or within households.”
Bacan said he takes recommended "prudent" steps such as wearing masks in restaurants and other public places. Therefore, he feels "relatively safe" in the town of 1,621 people.
"Remsen isn't the only place. Take a look at Sturgis (motorcycle rally in South Dakota), did anybody do social distancing there?" Bacan said.
Fisch said people are tired of the normality of life being impacted by the virus, after a spring in which Iowa restaurants, businesses and pools closed for some weeks, and the final 10 weeks of the spring semester were called off.
"The stay-at-home mom has been home with her kids for six months ... Everybody is ready to live. People are more tired of the restrictions than they are afraid of the disease," Fisch said.
The Le Mars public school district, the largest school in Plymouth County, started its new school year as scheduled Tuesday. Superintendent Steve Webner said there are no current plans to ask the state to move instruction out of buildings or to an all-virtual format, since the high number of cases are occurring elsewhere in the county.
At 16, Plymouth County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Iowa, behind only the 54 in the much more populous Woodbury County.
As of Wednesday, six other Iowa counties had rates above 15 percent, including Sioux, which borders Plymouth County to the north. Sioux County's rate hit 16.2 percent Wednesday, up from 15.2 percent the day before.
