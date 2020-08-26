Plymouth County schools react to spike in COVID-19 rates

"We apologize for the inconvenience of not having school earlier this week and the mixed messages we inadvertently sent with our communications. COVID-19 continues to be a difficult virus to contain," Barkel said.

Remsen St. Mary's Principal Kim Phillips was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Akron-Westfield started its new school year as scheduled Tuesday. A-W Superintendent Randy Collins was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

At Kingsley-Pierson, a district with territory in both Plymouth and Woodbury counties, a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.

Kingsley-Pierson opened its new year on Aug. 13, one of the state's earliest start dates. K-P Superintendent Scott Bailey said Wednesday he has informed district patrons of the positive test. Because the student had been in close contact with others, several other students have been quarantined at home and are taking classes online instead of school for two weeks.

"When we began the school year, we understood that this may happen, at some point," Bailey said. "Regardless of the safety precautions we put into place during the school day, we can not control who people are around after school or events and activities they may go to in the evenings or on the weekends.