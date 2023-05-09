MILFORD, Iowa -- Milford police believe a man seen at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound Monday was shot accidentally.
Officers were called to Lakes Regional Hospital at 3:18 p.m. after being notified of a man with a gunshot wound receiving treatment.
An initial investigation determined a gun accidentally discharged in the 800 block of P Avenue in Milford, injuring Noah Scott.
Scott was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for further treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.