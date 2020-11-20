Police identify man killed in Sioux City wreck

SIOUX CITY -- Police on Friday identified Chad Mannion, 45, of Sioux City, as the person who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover one day earlier.
Mannion died after the pickup truck he was driving struck a light pole and rolled over on Sioux City's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3600 block of W. 19th St.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Mannion, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene of injuries resulting from the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
