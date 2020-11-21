Police identify man killed in Sioux City wreck

Tickets on sale for holiday event
SIOUX CITY — Light up your holidays as actors Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo discuss their favorites moments and answer fan questions regarding “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” during a special interactive event.
“A (Virtual) Christmas with The Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D’Angelo” will happen at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for a device and a chance to be a part of the show are on sale at TysonCenter.com.
A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a post-show meet and greet with Chase and D’Angelo.
An original member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chase is best known for such movies as “Caddyshack,” “Three Amigos,” as well as the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” franchise.
D’Angelo has appeared in more than 60 movies as well as such TV series as “Law & Order: SVU” and “Entourage.”
Police identify man killed in wreck
SIOUX CITY — Police on Friday identified Chad Mannion, 45, of Sioux City, as the person who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover one day earlier.
Mannion died after the pickup truck he was driving struck a light pole and rolled over on Sioux City’s west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3600 block of W. 19th St.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Mannion, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene of injuries resulting from the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
Teens charged in Sioux City burglary
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department has arrested two teenage suspects in a Nov. 15 burglary at a Sioux City home.
At around 4:09 a.m. Nov. 15, Sioux City Police Officers responded to a burglary which had already occurred. The victim told officers he was threatened at gunpoint by two males wearing masks. The suspects threatened the victim and fled with some of his personal property.
On Friday, the Sioux City Police Department located the suspects, who have not been named because of their age.
A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. A second 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony.
Paullina man, 26, dies in Cherokee County crash Friday
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A Paullina, Iowa, man died Friday night after crashing a vehicle while being pursued by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy.
Matthew James Williams, 26, of Paullina, was driving a white 2005 Ford Mustang on Highway 3 near Meriden, Iowa Friday night when a Cherokee County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless speeding, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Williams accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy and turned south on County Road L-51. He continued south on the road at a high rate of speed, driving off the roadway several times, before losing control and going off the west side of the roadway at around 10:26 p.m.
He was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center, but did not survive injuries sustained in the crash.
