Police identify man killed in Sioux City wreck

Tickets on sale for holiday event

SIOUX CITY — Light up your holidays as actors Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo discuss their favorites moments and answer fan questions regarding “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” during a special interactive event.

“A (Virtual) Christmas with The Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D’Angelo” will happen at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for a device and a chance to be a part of the show are on sale at TysonCenter.com.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a post-show meet and greet with Chase and D’Angelo.

An original member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chase is best known for such movies as “Caddyshack,” “Three Amigos,” as well as the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” franchise.

D’Angelo has appeared in more than 60 movies as well as such TV series as “Law & Order: SVU” and “Entourage.”

Police identify man killed in wreck

SIOUX CITY — Police on Friday identified Chad Mannion, 45, of Sioux City, as the person who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover one day earlier.