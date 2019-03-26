SHELDON, Iowa -- Authorities say the public is not in danger, after a dead man was found Tuesday on the west edge of Sheldon in Northwest Iowa.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a release said the body was located on the shore of the Floyd River, adjacent to Northwest Iowa Community College.
The release said the body is an unidentified man in the age of the 30's or 40's, and it appeared the body had been underwater.
A person found the body about 10 a.m. Tuesday, called the O'Brien County Communications Center, and the Sheldon Police Department responded to the scene. The body was located in the rural area just outside Sheldon, so the Sioux County Sheriff's Office assumed jurisdiction for the investigation.
The body is being transported to the Iowa State Crime Laboratory in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Sheldon, with a population of 5,200, is located in both O'Brien and Sioux counties.