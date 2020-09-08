Police say man was stabbed in South Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a person over the weekend.

Police Lt. Doug Adams in a Tuesday release said the man stabbed was Casey Warnock, 33, who received non-life threatening injuries in the incident at 301 E. 19th St., about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The release said Warnock was confronted at the residence by an unknown man, who struck Warnock twice with a metal object. Warnock was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

Police said the man being sought drove away in as black sport utility vehicle with Minnesota license plates. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Sioux City Police Department at 402-494-7512.

