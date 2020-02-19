Possible mumps case reported at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school

LAUREL, Neb. -- A possible case of mumps has been reported at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Schools.

The case is not yet confirmed, but parents of the school district have been notified via the school district's Facebook page.

"We want to make you aware that extra precautions are being taken at school regarding classroom education and cleaning practices," the school posted on its social media site.

A copy of a news release from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department also was posted online to notify parents and students of the possible presence of the highly contagious viral infection, which is spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva. Symptoms include swelling of the glands in the face and neck, earaches, jaw pain, fever, fatigue, testicular pain and/or swelling and general muscle aches.

