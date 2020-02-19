You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Possible mumps case reported at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school
View Comments

Possible mumps case reported at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school

{{featured_button_text}}
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge logo

LAUREL, Neb. -- A possible case of mumps has been reported at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Schools.

The case is not yet confirmed, but parents of the school district have been notified via the school district's Facebook page.

"We want to make you aware that extra precautions are being taken at school regarding classroom education and cleaning practices," the school posted on its social media site.

A copy of a news release from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department also was posted online to notify parents and students of the possible presence of the highly contagious viral infection, which is spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva. Symptoms include swelling of the glands in the face and neck, earaches, jaw pain, fever, fatigue, testicular pain and/or swelling and general muscle aches.

Elk Point-Jefferson school undergoes brief lockdown Wednesday morning
Siouxland physician: Don't take flu lightly amid uptick in activity
Mumps case confirmed in Pender Public Schools
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News