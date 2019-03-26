Try 3 months for $3
ASHTON, Iowa -- The post office in Ashton is again open for full postal services after being relocated due to flooding more than a week ago.

The U.S. Postal Service in a release announced the Ashton Post Office had reopened on Tuesday. The post office was relocated on March 15, when much of Siouxland experienced flooding due to rain and late winter snowmelt.

"We look forward to serving our customers again. We apologize for the disruption," the release said.

The post office was also impacted by June 2018 flooding.

At that time, the office was relocated to Sibley, Iowa, seven miles away, after a rain from 4 to 6 inches in one evening, plus other rain events, forced Otter Creek from its banks into Ashton, which is located in Osceola County.

