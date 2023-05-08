SPENCER, Iowa -- A Primghar, Iowa, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash Saturday on a U.S. Highway 18 bridge near Spencer.

Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to the 2000 mile of U.S. 18, where a GMC Sierra pickup truck had struck a bridge guardrail.

Deputies determined Taylor Einck, 33, was westbound and had veered across the eastbound lane before striking the guardrail. He was transported to Spencer Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation, and charges are expected to be filed, the sheriff's office said in a news release.