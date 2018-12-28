BERESFORD, S.D. -- Stacks of water pipes continue to accumulate east of Beresford, holding promise that Northwest Iowa communities belonging to a regional water system will finally be hooked up years after joining.
The sections of 24-inch diameter PVC pipe are expected to be buried along an 11.2-mile route starting in the spring, the beginning of a busy 18-month period in which the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System hopes to complete nearly 34 miles of a pipeline that will ultimately hook the Iowa cities of Sioux Center and Hull into the system.
The flurry of activity has been long-awaited, and officials in both cities said that their eventual addition to the system will help keep water rates stable. It also means a plentiful water source available to new or expanding businesses and industries.
"We can go out to big water users and say we have a sufficient water supply. Once this comes through, it'll help the whole region, not just Hull," said Jim Collins, Hull's city administrator and economic development director.
Hull currently receives water from the Rock Valley Rural Water District. Until recently, its water supply was supplemented by Sioux Center, which has its own well field and water system.
Dennis Dokter, assistant Sioux Center city manager/community development director, said the Lewis & Clark water system will supplement the city's supply, allowing the city in the future to increase the amount of water available to its users without the expense of upgrading and expanding its own wells and water system.
"It really helps the sustainability of the community as we grow. It gives us a future reliable source of water," Dokter said. "Our current system is reliable. This will just enhance it."
Those enhancements remain a few years away.
Lewis & Clark awarded a $9.2 million bid earlier this year for the 11.2-mile section east of Beresford, executive director Troy Larson said. Construction is expected to begin this spring and finish in the fall.
In 2019, the water system is expected to award bids for a 10-mile section from Sioux Center to the west estimated at $11 million and a 12.6-mile section linking the pipeline from Beresford to Sioux Center and crossing the Big Sioux River at an estimated cost of $14 million. Construction is expected to be finished by November 2020.
Before water can be pumped to Hull and Sioux Center (the line between Hull and Sioux Center is already completed), Lewis & Clark will need to award contracts and build a meter building at Sioux Center, a water tower at Beresford and additional pumps at the Beresford pump station, Larson said.
If federal funding remains consistent, Larson said the water should be flowing to Sioux Center and Hull by the end of 2022.
Iowa communities still to be added to the system are Sheldon, expected in 2024, and Sibley, in 2027.
Larson said federal funding needed to finish the system that will cover approximately 5,000 square miles and provide up to 45 million gallons per day when completed has not been appropriated as quickly as originally expected.
"This has taken far longer than anyone expected," Larson said. "It's entirely because of federal funding. It has come at a slower pace than expected."
When construction began in 2004, the system's 20 members in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Iowa hoped that the 337-mile pipeline would be done by 2016. Construction is currently about 75 percent complete. Funding on hand would stretch that to 80 percent by the end of 2019.
The system received nearly $14.9 million in fiscal year 2018, and $15 million has been appropriated for FY19 through the federal Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees construction, bringing the total amount of federal dollars appropriated or received thus far to $278.4 million. Approximately $188 million remains to be appropriated before reaching the project's federal funding ceiling, Larson said.
Larson said the three states and local members, which include 15 cities and five rural water systems, involved in the water system have paid their combined share of $154 million. Water rates paid by current users fund operation and maintenance of the system, which taps into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota.
The system began delivering water in 2012. Of the 13 members currently receiving water from Lewis & Clark, Rock Rapids is the only Iowa member hooked into the system.
Larson said the promise of a steady supply of quality water supplied by Lewis & Clark is a potential drawing card for industries, especially food processors that require plentiful water supplies.
Though Hull is about four years away from receiving water through the Lewis & Clark pipeline, the promise of that supply is a positive for the city, Collins said.
For example, if the Agropur cheese plant in Hull wanted to expand, the city's current system would be unable to accommodate it, Collins said. That will change once Hull is hooked into Lewis & Clark.
For now, the city's water supply is fine, but adding that dependable source will remove any worries about future supplies, he said.
"When you have plentiful water, you don't ever think about it," Collins said.