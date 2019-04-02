SIOUX CITY -- As Sioux City Council members mull options put forth by planners to comprehensively remake the look of vacant land adjacent to the Missouri River, there's still uncertainty on what pieces could ultimately be added.
Key decisions remain ahead by council members. In January, Mayor Bob Scott said it will be tough to decide which redevelopment possibilities should proceed.
In an interview earlier this month, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said he expects council members by early April to consider a proposal for phase-one services. The city budget contains $2 million for work in fiscal year 2019-20, and Salvatore said bids for the project could be sought by early 2020, with the first batch of work to be done by the end of that year.
The projection is to complete elements with an estimated price tag of $16 million in three phases, beginning in spring 2020 and ending by fall 2023.
The council is tentatively planning $6 million in city funds for the project, with fundraising needed to pull in another $10 million to add all currently discussed elements.
Salvatore said key pieces under consideration include the Stockyards Garden Plaza, Event Lawn, Yoga Lawn, Exploration Ridge, a soft surface playground for children with slides built into Exploration Ridge, two pavilions/plazas, two or three river overlooks, two basketball courts, dog park and recreational trail.
City funds will be spent for base costs, such as earthwork, water and sewer infrastructure, street and parking lot paving, lighting, trails and sidewalks. Grants and private fundraising will be pursued for main park features or amenities, including the project's iconic feature, the Riverlights.
As the months of processing through options moved on, having interactive structures that light up and change color became the most likely main attraction, rather than a Ferris wheel.
Tom Rogers, landscape architect for SmithGroup JJR in Wisconsin, has presented options for the area where the Argosy riverboat casino formerly was docked on the Missouri River.
Rogers said the iconic structures, the tallest of which will be 30 feet, could be positioned around a fountain in an area known as Floyd Plaza and be sandwiched by stainless steel panels with decorated patterns depicting downtown architecture or Sioux City history. Rogers said it would reflect water off the Missouri River, in a fashion that is "interactive, fun and playful."
"The good thing about this plan is that it offers a little something for everyone in our community and those that visit our community," Councilman Dan Moore said.
Discussions remain ongoing, and Scott has raised concerns about a lack of parking spaces, saying plans for 67 new spaces along the riverfront aren't sufficient. It is possible riverfront visitors could park in the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center lot.
When the riverfront project is completed, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said the riverfront will be Sioux City's "jewel."
"We have one shot at this. We want to do it right … We want people to enjoy it. That's what it's all about," Capron said.
Back in October 2015, the council began the process by approving a $45,000 study to develop Sioux City’s riverfront, including the former Argosy casino site. The former Argosy riverboat was floated to Illinois in October 2014. The downtown Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City replaced the Argosy, which had been docked on the riverfront, in August 2014.
“Once we do something there, it’s probably going to be there for 50 years, so I want to make sure the public has some input and what we do is a long-term benefit for the community,” Scott said in October 2015.