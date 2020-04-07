Prom canceled for all 3 Sioux City public high schools

SIOUX CITY -- The prom events originally planned for May for the three high schools in the Sioux City Schiool Dstrict have been canceled, out of precautions in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Tuesday email to district parents and students, Superintendent Paul Gausman announced the prom cancellations for East, West and North high schools.
A few days ago, Gausman told the Journal it is highly improbable a traditional format of prom could be held, because of the social distancing requirement in place from one of the proclamations by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Classes are not being held through April 30 in all Iowa schools, and in the Sioux City district the only events that were scheduled during the closure had been canceled.
In the email, Gausman wrote, "Many people have asked how we will handle prom this year. At this time, I regret to inform you that we are canceling each high school’s prom. The Iowa Governor has extended the timeframe of required social distancing. Since prom is typically an event with over 1,000 students gathered in one single space, it is not in the best interest of the health and well-being of students to hold such a large gathering."
He added, "While we know the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, I am especially aware of the hardships our senior students are experiencing...I apologize that these monumental events are something you may not experience in a typical or traditional fashion."
Gausman also addressed how 2020 graduation ceremonies may play out.
"Because each high school commencement hosts thousands of people in one single space, there will likely be some challenges with hosting a traditional commencement ceremony. Because commencement is scheduled for May 23, we do have a little more time to evaluate our options,"he wrote in the email.
"While I cannot say for certain today what commencement will look like this year, I can, with great certainty, say we will create an extraordinary experience in May to recognize our students and your accomplishments."
Other area superintendents last week said they were aiming to not cancel proms if possible, while noting the uncertainties of pulling off those big events when classes conceivably not be held the rest of the year.
With an additional 102 positive cases announced statewide Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa climbed above 1,000, and 26 deaths have resulted. The new positive case reported in Northwest Iowa was in Buena Vista County, and several have been reported in Woodbury County.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
