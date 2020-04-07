Prom canceled for all 3 Sioux City public high schools

He added, "While we know the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, I am especially aware of the hardships our senior students are experiencing...I apologize that these monumental events are something you may not experience in a typical or traditional fashion."

Gausman also addressed how 2020 graduation ceremonies may play out.

"Because each high school commencement hosts thousands of people in one single space, there will likely be some challenges with hosting a traditional commencement ceremony. Because commencement is scheduled for May 23, we do have a little more time to evaluate our options,"he wrote in the email.

"While I cannot say for certain today what commencement will look like this year, I can, with great certainty, say we will create an extraordinary experience in May to recognize our students and your accomplishments."

Other area superintendents last week said they were aiming to not cancel proms if possible, while noting the uncertainties of pulling off those big events when classes conceivably not be held the rest of the year.