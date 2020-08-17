Promenade to reopen Sioux City theater Friday, AMC also set to resume films

SIOUX CITY -- After a drought of five months following closures related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, people will be able to see movies in Sioux City multiplex theaters by the end of the month, with the first business reopening its box office and concession stand on Friday.
In a Monday post on Facebook, the opening of Promenade Cinema 14 was announced for Friday films.
"We are excited to announce that Promenade Cinema 14 will reopen on August 21st! We look forward to welcoming you back this week and are incredibly thankful for your support during the last few months," the post said.
The Promenade post did not include such information as the number of screens that will be showing films, which movies will be shown or safety steps that will be taken out of precautions for coronavirus.
AMC Southern Hills 12 and Promenade Cinema 14 have been closed since March 17, the day Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered indoor theaters and a number of other businesses to halt operations in an attempt to slow spread of COVID-19.
Back on May 20, Reynolds said coronavirus cases were stabilizing in Iowa, so indoor theaters could begin showing films beginning May 22.
But owners of the two first-run theaters in Sioux City said they planned to remain dark until studios begin releasing new content, which at that point was projected for July. Some Northwest Iowa area theaters, such as in Sheldon, Spencer and Holstein, have since opened, showing older, more classic, films.
Omaha-based Main Street Theatres operate Promenade Cinema 14, and owner Bill Barstow in May said he wanted to make sure the environment is safe enough without running the risk of "having to shut it back down."
AMC Theatres has a fleet of more than 1,000 theaters, which includes the AMC Southern Hills 12. On Monday, the AMC website shared details about the first group of AMC theaters in the U.S. opening on Friday, with the Sioux City site in the second batch set to open on Aug. 27.
The AMC site said "our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and crews," so policies associated with reopening include face masks being required for employees and patrons, although they can be removed while eating food and drinks. Auditoriums will be seated at roughly 30 percent capacity, with every other row blocked off and other seat restrictions to allow for social distancing.
AMC has been showing movies in international locations.
The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Woodbury County on Monday, with those being two people over age 61. There now have been 54 deaths in the county, with 3,816 county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, while 3,440 people have recovered.
Main Street Theatres also operates theaters in Le Mars and Shenandoah, Iowa, Omaha and Nebraska City, Nebraska.
