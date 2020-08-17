Promenade to reopen Sioux City theater Friday, AMC also set to resume films

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After a drought of five months following closures related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, people will be able to see movies in Sioux City multiplex theaters by the end of the month, with the first business reopening its box office and concession stand on Friday.

In a Monday post on Facebook, the opening of Promenade Cinema 14 was announced for Friday films.

"We are excited to announce that Promenade Cinema 14 will reopen on August 21st! We look forward to welcoming you back this week and are incredibly thankful for your support during the last few months," the post said.

The Promenade post did not include such information as the number of screens that will be showing films, which movies will be shown or safety steps that will be taken out of precautions for coronavirus.

AMC Southern Hills 12 and Promenade Cinema 14 have been closed since March 17, the day Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered indoor theaters and a number of other businesses to halt operations in an attempt to slow spread of COVID-19.

Back on May 20, Reynolds said coronavirus cases were stabilizing in Iowa, so indoor theaters could begin showing films beginning May 22.