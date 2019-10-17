SIOUX CITY -- Public input meetings will be held next week as the Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association works to set a long range plan by November.
The association is developing the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan for five counties by next month. The input of local residents is sought, so opinions of existing transportation routes and projected needs for the next 25 years can be considered.
The plan will be aired in two meetings, which begin at 4:30 p.m. and will last one hour. The first will be held Oct. 24 at the Correctionville Community Center, 312 Driftwood St., in Correctionville.
The other meeting will be held Oct. 30 at the Lohff-Schumann Community Center, 301 Lohff-Schumann Drive, in Holstein.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Additionally, copies of the 2045 draft plan will be available for viewing at the following city halls and county courthouses: City of Le Mars, City of Cherokee, Woodbury County, Plymouth County, Ida County, Cherokee County and Monona County.
Comments on the plan can be sent to Joe Surdam, Regional Planner, Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, at (712) 279-6286, or by email at
joe@simpco.org.
First train in Sioux City
The first train to enter Sioux City on the Sioux City and Pacific Railroad, March 9, 1868.
Elevated Railroad
Sioux City's famous elevated railroad of the late 1880s, the third of its kind in the entire world, was dotted with attractive pavillions on the level of the tracks which served as waiting rooms for the passengers.
Journal file photo
Union Depot construction
The Union Depot construction began in 1892. Passengers will walk through an 18-foot tall stone arch to gain entrance to the Union Depot located on Douglas Street between Third and Pierce streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Trains in Sioux City in 1895
Train cars travel between Third and Fourth streets in Sioux City in 1895. The Fourth Street viaduct is seen to the right of the cars.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Floyd Monument
A photo dating from 1900-1901 shows people walking from a special train arriving for either the cornerstone laying or dedication of the Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Journal file photo
1904 Railroad
This April 1904 photo shows the railroad that brought livestock to the Sioux City stockyards. In the background are the pens for the livestock.
File photo
William Howard Taft
Then-future president William Howard Taft (center, facing camera) stopped briefly at Sioux City's Chicago, Northwestern train depot at Second and Nebraska Streets, in June 1907.
Steam railroad
Steam railroad to Riverside Park and Interstate Fair, date unknown. The Interstate Fair started in Sioux City around 1913 as a livestock fair.
File photo
Great Northern railroad switch yards
The Great Northern rail yards are shown north of 18th Street in 1922. Decades later, a Sioux City resident purchased a former railway depot and turned it into a residence.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Riverside Railroad drawing
A drawing of the Riverside Railroad.
Sioux City Public Museum
Flagmen work main street crossings
A railroad flagman house is shown in the Sioux City switchyards. The photo was taken by John Frost in 1926.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Parade entry
Chicago and North Western Railroad entry in the 1928 Labor Day Parade.
Sioux City Public Museum
Elevated railway piers
Supports for an elevated railroad are shown at Second and Fowler streets in Sioux City on July 19, 1942. Talk began of building the elevated railway in July 1888.
George Newman, Sioux City Journal file
Chief Ironhorse
This March 18, 1968, photo shows steam locomotive Chief Ironhorse. The locomotive was restored by the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association and is now housed in the roundhouse at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops.
Journal file photo
Iron Horse, 1968
The 164-ton memorial to steam railroading was moved to make room for a new Chamber of Commerce headquarters, which was to be located northeast of the Municipal Auditorium.
Sioux City Public Museum
Ag-Rail Festival
Theresa Chamberlain, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, takes a photo of her daughter, Marie, and her dad, Lee Chamberlain, at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District in Sioux City in 2009.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Siouxland Historical Railroad Association rail and ag days
The train engine known as Chief Iron Horse pulls into a shed in August 2010. The Siouxland Historical Railroad Association paid for the historic locomotive's restoration.
Journal file photo by Jerry Mennenga
Endangered species caboose
Matt Merk, of the Milwaukee Railroad Historic Shops, is shown in a caboose on display at the complex in 2012. The cars were used on most freight trains until the 1980s.
Tim Hynds
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.