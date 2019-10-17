{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- Public input meetings will be held next week as the Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association works to set a long range plan by November.

The association is developing the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan for five counties by next month. The input of local residents is sought, so opinions of existing transportation routes and projected needs for the next 25 years can be considered.

The plan will be aired in two meetings, which begin at 4:30 p.m. and will last one hour. The first will be held Oct. 24 at the Correctionville Community Center, 312 Driftwood St., in Correctionville.

The other meeting will be held Oct. 30 at the Lohff-Schumann Community Center, 301 Lohff-Schumann Drive, in Holstein.

Additionally, copies of the 2045 draft plan will be available for viewing at the following city halls and county courthouses: City of Le Mars, City of Cherokee, Woodbury County, Plymouth County, Ida County, Cherokee County and Monona County.

Comments on the plan can be sent to Joe Surdam, Regional Planner, Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, at (712) 279-6286, or by email at joe@simpco.org.

