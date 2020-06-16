Racial taunts directed against Latino softball players from Storm Lake High School

Cole followed that up with more tweets and replies on the topic, including one that said airing the scene is necessary, since this is an ongoing topic for Storm Lake teams encountering outspoken fans of opponents.

She replied to some responses to her original tweet, writing, "...until we start getting public about the things that are said to our kids, this doesn’t stop. Our kids deserve for us to stand up for them. This is a constant battle for them."

Another person asked Cole in what town this happened, and the superintendent declined to name the road opponent, then added, "I’ll let you look that up. I’m not here to bash a school or a community. This happens in many places where we play. It’s just sad."

In an interview Tuesday, Cole said she wasn't being critical of Spirit Lake fans, as the drive-by taunt could have been from any number of people who visit the Dickinson County seat, which is part of the Iowa Great Lakes region.