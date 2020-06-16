Racial taunts directed against Latino softball players from Storm Lake High School

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Monday marked the long-awaited, delayed first day for high school sporting events in Iowa after three months of none, out of precautions over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It also apparently provided the latest chance for those who don't like the demographic makeup of the Storm Lake School District, where Latinos comprise the majority of students, to return to yelling racial slurs during sports.
Storm Lake School District Superintendent Stacey Cole attended Monday's softball game at Spirit Lake, where she heard some motorists driving past the field call some Storm Lake players "wetback," a derogatory term for people of Hispanic origin.
Storm Lake was outhit in the game 10-5, and ultimately lost 10-3 to the Spirit Lake Indians, who are ranked seventh in Class 3A softball. Afterwards Cole was displeased with a taunt, so she aired it on social media.
In a tweet she wrote about 9:30 p.m. Monday that included a photo of a Tornado player holding a home run ball, Cole said, "Not the outcome we wanted tonight but glad to see this kid hit a homerun!! Disappointed that people drove by in a black Jeep yelling wetbacks at our fans. Yes, bigotry is everywhere."
Cole followed that up with more tweets and replies on the topic, including one that said airing the scene is necessary, since this is an ongoing topic for Storm Lake teams encountering outspoken fans of opponents.
She replied to some responses to her original tweet, writing, "...until we start getting public about the things that are said to our kids, this doesn’t stop. Our kids deserve for us to stand up for them. This is a constant battle for them."
Another person asked Cole in what town this happened, and the superintendent declined to name the road opponent, then added, "I’ll let you look that up. I’m not here to bash a school or a community. This happens in many places where we play. It’s just sad."
In an interview Tuesday, Cole said she wasn't being critical of Spirit Lake fans, as the drive-by taunt could have been from any number of people who visit the Dickinson County seat, which is part of the Iowa Great Lakes region.
"It has nothing to do with Spirit Lake. Anyone could have been vacationing in Spirit Lake and yelled that," she said. "This is about awareness and helping those of us who don't get racial slurs yelled at us (have) awareness about the fact that this happens. And it happens a lot."
Spirit Lake School District Superintendent David Smith gave the Journal a statement Tuesday in which he said the drive-by taunting is regrettable and under investigation.
"As I told Superintendent Cole, it makes me sick to hear the comment," Smith said. "I’m really sorry that it happened! We are searching our cameras to try and find the car/person involved. We do not tolerate any racial comments whatsoever."
In the most recent school year, 53 percent of K-12 Storm Lake students were Latino.
The Journal sports department reported hearing racial taunts of Storm Lake players during past boys soccer state tournaments. A Journal story in January 2018 recounted the second time over that academic year that an athletic event involving high schools in Spencer and Storm Lake was the scene of racist acts.
The second one involved a boys basketball game at Spencer, which resulted in disciplining Spencer students who taunted Storm Lake players. The prior Storm Lake superintendent, Carl Turner, said a chant, "Go back home," came from the Spencer student section.
The story also recounted that students in games over recent years have chanted "U-S-A, U-S-A," when hosting Storm Lake.
Cole added the recent numerous national protests about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis influenced her to air the issue of taunts.
Bystander video captured Floyd, a black man, saying "I can't breathe" while handcuffed and pinned at the neck May 25 under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white. Chauvin was arrested May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.
"I'm working on being a better school leader and standing tall next to my students," Cole said. "...This isn't about the bigot who drove by. It's about our neighbors hearing these racial slurs too often."
